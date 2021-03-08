Only 29pc women in Pakistan have bank accounts, lowest in world: SBP governor

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday celebrated International Women’s Day vowing to increase women’s role in Pakistan’s financial sphere.

While speaking at an in-house event held at SBP Karachi today, the SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir said that only 29 percent of women in Pakistan have a bank account, which is among the lowest in the world.

He lamented that this disparity severely impedes Pakistan’s national economic development.

SBP is taking initiatives under its comprehensive National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) to prioritize women’s financial inclusion and will soon be launching its path-breaking gender mainstreaming policy called Banking on Equality, said Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir.

Governor SBP lauded all the good work done by women who are part of SBP and its subsidiaries. He recognized Pakistani women for their vital role in shaping and strengthening our economy and society.

He added that promoting equal opportunities for women and men for accessing and pursuing financial and professional endeavors is critical for sustainable and inclusive economic growth in any country.

Improved gender parity in financial and economic opportunities can enhance socio-economic development outcomes not just for the present but also for future generations, he noted.

Deputy Governor SBP, Ms. Sima Kamil also spoke on the occasion followed by senior female executives who shared their journey of success at SBP.

Governor SBP, Dr. Reza Baqir, was the chief guest and the event was attended by the deputy governors, senior officials and female officers of SBP and subsidiaries in Karachi.

For the first time in its history, the SBP staff throughout the country witnessed the program available through in-house live streaming.

