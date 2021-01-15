KP passes bill to protect women against domestic violence

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Friday passed a bill to protect women against domestic violence, ARY News reported.

As per the bill, the violator will be slapped with five years imprisonment, while financial, mental pressure will fall under the torture over women. Furthermore, District Protection Committees would be formed to ensure the protection of the women.

The committees will be bound to provide help to the victim of domestic violence. It has been also recommended to build a helpline for the report of the torture cases.

The plea against the torture would be filed in the court within 15 days and the courts would be bound to announce the verdict on the cases within 60 days, the bill reads.

It is pertinent to mention here that, a minor housemaid was beaten up badly over a fight between children in the Eden Valley area of Faisalabad on December 5, last year.

According to police, an 11-year-old domestic helper was beaten up by a woman after the former had an argument and a fight with the latter’s children.

“Munir’s children went to see peacock in the neighbouring house, where the maid beat them up over a quarrel,” they had said adding that later, Munir, his wife, and a son tortured the girl.

A video of the incident showed the members of the Munir’s family slapping and tweaking the hairs of the victim.

