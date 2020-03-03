Women raped after being hypnotized in Karachi as culprit escapes arrest

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday failed in its bid to arrest an accused from Sachal area of the city for allegedly involved in raping two women after using hypnotizing tricks on them, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, they carried out a raid at an apartment in Sachal area on the complaint of a woman that she was raped by a man after being hypnotized.

“As soon as the police entered the flat, they found another woman who was brought by the culprit to his place after mesmerizing her,” they said adding that the accused after seeing the police, jumped off from the window and ran away.

A case has been registered against the culprit for sexually assaulting the woman while the second victim found from the apartment was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical examination.

The accused is identified as Khalid alias Pappu and was living in a rented apartment for some time. The victims claimed that they had lost consciousness after the accused looked into their eyes. “We just started walking behind him and did not know what happened afterwards,” they alleged.

Police said that they have initiated a search for the culprit and would soon arrest him.

In December 2019, a school teacher was arrested for attempting to rape an eight-year-old girl in the city.

Read More: Thief ‘Hypnotizes’, Kidnaps, Robs 15-Year-Old

The incident took place in the Site-A area of the metropolis where a school educator was nabbed by police officials over a complaint of attempted rape to the minor girl.

Senior Superintendent Police West, Fida Hussain, told media that the school teacher was caught over attempting to rape the girl. He said that the department will initiate an investigation into the incident after registration of a case.

Comments

comments