WATCH: Two women get trapped in river while taking selfie

In an effort to take an adventurous selfie, two young women ventured into Pench river and managed to reach a rock in the middle of the river.

According to the police, the two women, along with their friends, arrived at the riverside in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara city for picnic.

The two women got stuck on the rock and failed to return on the bank after the water level suddenly rose.

They remained trapped on the rock for almost one hour. The police, after being informed, reached at the site and rescued the girls. A police officer said “They were so frightened that they could barely speak even after they were rescued. They were sent to hospital, however, there is no casualty.”

