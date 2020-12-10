Web Analytics
Wooden monolith discovered in man’s front yard in Washington DC

WASHINGTON: A resident of Washington DC has claimed that a well constructed wooden monolith popped up in his front yard when he and his family went out for a walk.

Bil Anderson is a resident of Hillcrest neighborhood of Washington DC who claimed that a wooden monolith showed up in his front yard, Fox5 reported.

The wooden monolith was found embedded in the ground in his front grass. Anderson told Fox5 that he and his family left the house Sunday morning for a walk and came back around noon to find the structure mounted in his front yard.

“The sun was up and it was gleaming off it – we pulled in and it was pretty spectacular!” he said.

Read: Golden monolith appears in Colombia after more towers popped up around the world

Anderson said that none of the neighbours spotted anything unusual going on while they were gone.

He added that while his home is equipped with security cameras, the batteries had died, and they didn’t capture any video of whoever — or whatever – put the monolith in the ground.

He speculated that since Hillcrest is home to many creative minds it wouldn’t surprise him if it was an art installation. Either that or aliens, he joked.

Anderson says he’s aware of the trend that monoliths tend to disappear soon after they are spotted but says for now, at least, his front yard has now become a popular selfie spot for visitors who want to see the newest monument the District has to offer!

