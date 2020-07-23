Work on Karachi’s Green Line BRT Phase-II track to start from next month

KARACHI: The construction work on Phase-II track of Karachi’s Green Line bus rapid transit project is likely to start from next month, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the construction work on Green Line Bus project phase-II common corridor will start from the next month. The track on MA Jinnah road will be completed with a cost of Rs2500 million.

The phase-II corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road. The track from Numaish Chowrangi to Capri Cinema has already been closed for traffic.

The authorities will close the entire MA Jinnah road once the work on the phase-II corridor will commence.

The ongoing construction work at Metro Bus Station underpass will be completed by next month, officials told ARY News.

The Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL), a federally-run entity will look over the construction work of Karachi’s Green Line phase-II project.

It may be noted that the Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground and has 25 stations.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with parking facility and commercial mezzanine floor was being also being constructed at Numaish.

The construction work on Phase-I was started in 2016.

