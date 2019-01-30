Work on providing international level education to students on the anvil: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday said the government was working on providing international level education to Pakistani students, ARY News reported.

“A plan is being devised to introduce short digital courses,” Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said while addressing a ceremony at Pakistan Sports Board.

He said it was a dream of the government to digitise Pakistan. He said there was a great need for manufacturing of mobile phones locally to boost the economy.

The federal minister said progress on extension of Broadband and Cloud was underway. He said the government was also working on bringing 5G technology to Pakistan.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said Pakistan had a lot of talent at every level. The nations that excel in sports, glorify their country, he added. He said small organisations played their role in making national organizations.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar on Sunday said that the provincial government was introducing reforms in education sector for quality education.

“The Punjab government is introducing reforms in education sector as provision of better educational environment is responsibility of the government,” he said in a statement, Radio Pakistan reported.

The chief minister said that revolutionary steps were being taken in the education sector in order to make youth independent.

