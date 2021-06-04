Workers’ rescue trapped under collapsed roof of Landhi factory underway

KARACHI: A factory in Landhi’s Export Processing Zone took a hit on Friday as a container collided with its walls resulting in the roof collapse over laborers some of whom have been rescued, ARY News reported.

Rescue teams including Sindh Rangers personnel reached the scene to secure the site and rescue men stuck under the rubble of the roof.

According to the details, at least three people have been safely rescued from under the collapsed roof while efforts to free the rest of the two workers are underway.

Separately to happen earlier today, A Karachiite lost his life in gunfire allegedly resorted to by policemen in Nazimabad Number 1 area of the metropolis for which the area residents blamed the security officials for carrying out a fake encounter.

Police and residents of the area have given contradictory statements regarding the incident as police claimed to face heavy firing from drug peddlers on the scene that killed the citizen. The slain citizen is identified as Usman who sells fried chips in the area.

