‘Working on provision of power, water to tribal districts schools, hospitals’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noorul Haq Qadri has said the government was working on a comprehensive plan for provision of electricity and clean drinking water to educational institutions and hospitals in the tribal districts.

“Development of tribal districts is the top priority of the present government,” he said while addressing a function at Jamrud in Khyber District on Saturday.

Noorul Haq Qadri said a separate share would be allocated in the National Finance Commission for the tribal districts which will open new era of development in these areas.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the relevant authorities to provide health, education and utilities to the people of tribal areas.

Chairing a high-level meeting on KP-FATA merger, Imran Khan ordered to constitute an implementation committee headed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and governor for every tribal district.

He said the provincial ministers and senators hailing from the respective tribal districts should also be included in the committees.

