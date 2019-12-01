World AIDS Day being observed today

World Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Day is being observed today (Sunday) with an aim to create awareness about HIV/AIDS and express solidarity with people living with the pandemic.

The day is an opportunity for public and private partners to spread awareness about the status of the pandemic and encourage progress in HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and care around the world.

This year theme of World AIDS DAY is Communities make the difference.

The Day was first observed on 1st December 1988. Since then, this date is dedicated to raise awareness about the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

According to doctors and professionals, there are three main ways to contract AIDS i.e. having unprotected sex, sharing needles and via mother-to-child-transmission.

Read more: World AIDS Day: 8 celebrities who contracted HIV/AIDs

Seminars and gatherings are held to educate the people regarding the menace of HIV/AIDS and how to counter it. Treatment methods are also discussed with those suffering from the disease.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the epidemic claimed more than 35 million lives so far.

HIV cannot be treated. However, it can be controlled through effective antiretroviral (ARV) drugs and help prevent transmission in order for people to enjoy healthy, long and productive lives.

Comments

comments