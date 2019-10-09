World Bank country director calls on adviser to PM on Finance

ISLAMABAD: Country Director for the World Bank in Pakistan, Patchamuthu Illangovan along with his team met Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Patchamuthu Illangovan apprised Hafeez Sheikh of various ongoing and upcoming projects of the World Bank for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The finance adviser has underscored the importance of technical and financial assistance from the World Bank to further strengthen its growth-oriented objective and developmental goals in different sectors of the Pakistan economy.

Country Director for the World Bank in Pakistan told the adviser that the World Bank was committed to helping Pakistan in furthering the pace of institutional reforms already being undertaken by the government of Pakistan in different sectors of the economy.

Read More: ADB allocates $2.1 billion to support Pakistan’s reform and development programs

While talking to the social networking website Twitter, the international development finance institution, Asian development bank (ADB) announced the provision of $2.7 billion in approved financing to Pakistan in 2019.

Foreign investors’ confidence over the economy of the country was restored to a large extent after approval of a bailout package by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Pakistan, a previous ADB report had read.

Comments

comments