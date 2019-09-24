World Bank President, PM Khan discuss economic development matters

NEW YORK: President of World Bank David Malpass called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York and discussed economic development matters.

The meeting was held on Monday wherein Pakistan’s economic situation came under the discussion.

PM Khan is currently in the United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. As per his schedule for today, he will first participate in the opening ceremony of the general debate of the UNGA session.

Later today, on the sidelines of the UNGA session, PM Khan will meet with Mrs. Sahle Work-Zewde, President of Ethiopia and Ms. Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand.

A meeting is also scheduled Premier Khan and Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of Egypt

The PM will also go to state luncheon hosted by the Secretary-General of the UN. Afterward, he will host a dinner in honor of the heads of delegations of Organization of Islamic Council contact group on Jammu and Kashmir.

He would also make an appearance at the reception hosted by President Trump later in the evening today.

