World Bank President visits Tarbela Dam

World Bank President David Malpass has arrived in Pakistan and went to visit Tarbela Dam on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Radio Pakistan reported.

The World Bank President inspected different parts, including Tarbela Dam, Tarbela Hydel Power Station and the powerhouse of the Tarbela-4 Extension Hydropower project.

He lauded the present government for efforts to bring improvement in the water resources sector, including removal of hiccups in the completion of the Dasu Hydropower project and construction of dams.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Vawda said steps are being taken under a comprehensive strategy to improve water resources in the country. He expressed confidence that the water resources sector and hydropower will further grow with the cooperation of the World Bank.

The minister thanked the World Bank President for extending cooperation in water resources projects.

As per details, David Malpass during his two-day visit will hold talks with the Pakistani leadership and discuss means to strengthen the economy of the country.

