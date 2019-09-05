World now openly discussing rights violations in IoK: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the world now is openly discussing human rights violations and atrocities being perpetrated by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government internationalized Kashmir issue through effective foreign policy and exposed Indian fascist face before the world”, she said while talking to PTV.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the prime minister engaged the world community on the Kashmir issue after Indian illegal step and highlighted Pakistan’s stance that could not be presented at international forums effectively during the past ten years.

She said due to these effective efforts, US President, Donald Trump offered his mediatory role to resolve lingering Kashmir dispute while United Nations Security Council held a session on Kashmir issue after fifty years, which is a big diplomatic achievement of Pakistan.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said all political parties should play their provocative role to highlight the Kashmir issue as it is a national obligation.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on September, 3, Dr Firdous had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan effective highlighted the Kashmir issue before the world and defeated the narrative of Indian premier Narendra Modi.

She had said, “We wanted to convey a message to the international community that Pakistan firmly stands with their Kashmiri brethren. The special assistant said that OIC and the EU raised their voices in support of Kashmiri people.

