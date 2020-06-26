World endorsing Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Referring to the recent statement of former US vice president Joe Biden on the Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that the entire world is endorsing Pakistan’s narrative on the issue, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Shah Mehmood Qureshi termed the former US president’s statement in which he sought restoration of peoples’ rights in occupied Kashmir, a victory for Pakistan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the government has been raising Kashmir issue at all international forums effectively.

Earlier today, Expressing severe concerns over the citizenship act and the implementation of the national register of citizens (NRC), former US vice president Joe Biden had demanded of the Indian government to take necessary steps to restore rights of Kashmiris.

“In Kashmir, the Indian government should take all necessary steps to restore rights of all the people of Kashmir. Restrictions on dissent, such as preventing peaceful protests or shutting or slowing down the Internet, weakens democracy,” he had said.

Read More: OIC Contact Group rejects Indian moves to change demographic structure of IOJK

On June 22, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that the members of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group had rejected India’s moves to change the demographic structure of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir had held a virtual meeting against the backdrop of the situation in the occupied valley which was attended by foreign ministers of Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Niger, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and representative of IOJK.

Comments

comments