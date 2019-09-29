World Heart Day being observed today

The World Heart Day is being observed today (Sunday) with the objective to aware the people on Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and prevention of cardiac arrests. World Heart Federation has stated that it is the largest platform for awareness of heart diseases.

Seminars and functions are being held across the world in order to create awareness about different heart diseases and how they can be avoided or controlled.

According to the World Heart Federation, cardiovascular diseases kill 17.5 million people each year in the world and 80% of the fatalities are taking place where the people are unable to address the issue due to human and financial constraints.

World Heart Day plays a crucial role in changing all of this. It is a vital global platform that we, as well as our members and supporters, can use to raise awareness and encourage individuals, families, communities and governments to take action now.

Detecting heart disease

There are three distinct ways that heart disease can be detected. The first is during a preventive check-up. The second is after one experiences angina (chest pain), and finally, when one suffers a heart attack.

In the first two situations, the patient can be treated to live a normal and healthy life with the help of medicines and lifestyle modifications. But a whopping 15-20 percent of those who get a heart attack usually succumb to the disease. Many more suffer significant damage, impairing their ability to lead a normal, productive life free of restrictions.

Preventive, pre-emptive check-ups are key to early detection and treatment of heart disease.

Comments

comments