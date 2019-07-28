World Hepatitis Day being observed today

WEB DESK: World Hepatitis Day is being observed today with the theme of “Invest in eliminating Hepatitis”.

The theme focuses on the hepatitis elimination goals by 2030.

According to WHO a report a total of 58.7 billion dollars amount is needed to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in 67 countries by 2030.

According to World Health Organisation official website stats, “viral hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people worldwide causing 1.4 million deaths a year. It is the second major killer infectious disease after tuberculosis, and 9 times more people are infected with hepatitis than HIV.

What is Hepatitis?

It is an inflammatory condition of the liver, which is caused by a viral infection. Use of drugs, toxins, alcohol and certain medications can also cause Hepatitis.

Autoimmune Hepatitis is also common, which occurs when the body makes antibodies against liver tissue. In case you are overweight or obese, there’s an underlying risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) where extra fat builds up on liver cells. People with diabetes are also susceptible to NAFLD.

Caused by different types of viruses, Hepatitis is of five types — Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. Among these, Hepatitis A, B, and C are the most common.

