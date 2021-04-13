Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


World leaders send out ‘warmest’ Ramazan greetings

ramazan world leaders greetings

While millions of Muslims in the Middle Eastern countries, UK, US and Canada marked the start of Ramazan on April 13, South Asian countries like Pakistan, India and Bangladesh are expected to began fasting on April 14 (Wednesday).

World leaders such as US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to send out greetings to the Muslims.

Biden tweeted: “As the crescent moon ushers in the month, [first lady] Jill and I send our warmest greetings and best wishes to Muslim communities in the United States and around the world. Ramadan Kareem.”

The British premier wrote on his official Twitter handle: “Ramadan Mubarak to all those observing Islam’s holiest month this year. I’m afraid that again this year it is necessary to follow the rules to stay safe but I hope this month of fast, prayer and charity brings much peace and reflection to all Muslims.”

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said: “While COVID-19 may keep us from gathering in person this Ramadan, it can’t stop Muslims from celebrating the values at the heart of Islam. To everyone doing that at home and online, Sophie and I are wishing you peace and happiness. Ramadan Mubarak.”

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Education Ministry launches blended-e-learning initiative

Pakistan

Ruet committee meets today for Ramadan moon sighting

International

Plan laid out to reopen preschools in three stages

International

Student shot dead at high school after police say he fired on them

[X] Close