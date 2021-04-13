World leaders send out ‘warmest’ Ramazan greetings

While millions of Muslims in the Middle Eastern countries, UK, US and Canada marked the start of Ramazan on April 13, South Asian countries like Pakistan, India and Bangladesh are expected to began fasting on April 14 (Wednesday).

World leaders such as US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to send out greetings to the Muslims.

Biden tweeted: “As the crescent moon ushers in the month, [first lady] Jill and I send our warmest greetings and best wishes to Muslim communities in the United States and around the world. Ramadan Kareem.”

As the crescent moon ushers in the month, Jill and I send our warmest greetings and best wishes to Muslim communities in the United States and around the world. Ramadan Kareem. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 13, 2021

The British premier wrote on his official Twitter handle: “Ramadan Mubarak to all those observing Islam’s holiest month this year. I’m afraid that again this year it is necessary to follow the rules to stay safe but I hope this month of fast, prayer and charity brings much peace and reflection to all Muslims.”

Ramadan Mubarak to all those observing Islam’s holiest month this year. I’m afraid that again this year it is necessary to follow the rules to stay safe but I hope this month of fast, prayer and charity brings much peace and reflection to all Muslims. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2021

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said: “While COVID-19 may keep us from gathering in person this Ramadan, it can’t stop Muslims from celebrating the values at the heart of Islam. To everyone doing that at home and online, Sophie and I are wishing you peace and happiness. Ramadan Mubarak.”

While COVID-19 may keep us from gathering in person this Ramadan, it can’t stop Muslims from celebrating the values at the heart of Islam. To everyone doing that at home and online, Sophie and I are wishing you peace and happiness. Ramadan Mubarak! https://t.co/MHHf86qko8 pic.twitter.com/dLsCLzmTJl — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 12, 2021

Comments

comments