World’s longest passenger flight set to take off next month

The world’s longest passenger flight is set to take off next month as Singapore Airlines has announced to resume its direct flights between Singapore and New York.

The airline will be operating three weekly flights using its Airbus A350-900 long-range aircraft. The 18-hours-long flight will take off from Singapore Changi Airport on November 9, travelling 9,524-miles-long distance to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Read More: Singapore Airlines to launch world’s longest flight

Singapore Airlines was already operating the world’s longest Singapore-Newark flights, covering a staggering 9,534 miles, but the route had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Singapore-JFK airport route is even longer.

The airline said the decision to switch was to “better accommodate a mix of passenger and cargo traffic on its services to New York in the current operating climate”. The airline has been operating some flights during the coronavirus pandemic, including a non-stop route between Singapore and Los Angeles.

Read More: Qantas sightseeing flight to nowhere sells out in ten minutes

While Singapore Airlines’ new route is the world’s longest passenger scheduled flight route, it’s Australian airline Qantas holds the record for the world’s longest non-stop flight.

It operated a 19-hours-and-19-minutes-long flight between London Heathrow and Sydney last year, treating passengers to two sunrises during the journey.

Comments

comments