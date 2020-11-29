World’s most expensive handbag worth €6 million unveiled

The Italian luxury brand, Boarini Milanesi, has unveiled the world’s most expensive handbag worth €6 million and announced to spend a part of the earning for ‘cleaning the seas’.

Reports suggested that the Bologna-based brand will produce only three Parva Mea bags and ‘800 thousand euros of the proceeds will be donated to cleaning the seas,’ according to Boarini Milanesi’s Instagram post.

It read, “We are proud to unveil a 6 million euro bag, the most expensive ever in the world, to raise awareness of the need to protect our seas, increasingly threatened by non-biodegradable plastics. 800 thousand euros of the proceeds will be donated to cleaning the seas.”

1,000 hours of work will be required to make each bag made of semi-shiny alligator skin, the handbag is embellished with 10 white gold butterflies and a diamond pavé clasp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOARINI MILANESI (@boarinimilanesi)

Out of the 10 butterflies, four are decorated with diamonds and three with sapphires and rare Paraiba tourmalines. The design of the bag and choice of stones were inspired by the ocean, according to Daily Mail.

It further quoted Boarini Milanesi co-founder Matteo Rodolfo Milanesi as mentioning that the bag is a tribute to his father.

Meanwhile, the bag’s designer Carolina Boarini said, “Blue sapphires represent the depths of the oceans. Paraiba tourmaline reminds us of the uncontaminated Caribbean seas, and diamonds refer to the transparency of water when it falls in the form of rain.”

Boarini Milanesi was established in Italy in 2016.

As per the Guinness World Records, the current most expensive handbag is the heart-shaped Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse, which is made of 18 kt gold and encrusted with 4,517 diamonds.

Comments

comments