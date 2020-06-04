Web Analytics
World must take notice of oppression suffered by Kashmiri children: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the ongoing grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir by the Indian occupation forces, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that martyrdom of children in the held valley is question mark over the world’s conscience, ARY News reported.

In his tweets on the eve of ‘International Day of Children’, Shibli Faraz urged the international community to take notice of oppression suffered by Kashmiri children.

“Indian crimes against humanity including illegal detention and martyrdom of innocents are question mark on world’s conscience.”

Read More: Three more Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama

He maintained that ruthless use of pallet guns has deprived innocent children of their sight, adding that inhuman lockdown still persists in occupied Kashmir where kids have been enduring rigours of imprisonment.

The minister said that they are being deprived of food and medicine and added that the occupation forces should be brought to the book for their crimes.

 

