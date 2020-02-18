World recognising Pakistan’s efforts for peace: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said on Tuesday that the world is now applauding Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability, ARY News reported.

Talking to news men in Lahore, Chohan said Pakistan has always paid its due role for enduring peace and stability from Afghan refugees to the UN Peacekeeping Missions.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policies are attracting international leaders towards Pakistan,” he said and added that recent visits of Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamed, Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan and UN Chief shows the importance of Pakistan.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said hue and cry from the Indian side after the mediation offer by the UN Chief Antonio Gutterres on occupied Kashmir issue, is a prove of their guilt.

The provincial information minister said the empty grounds of Pakistan are now welcoming spectators in large number.

On December 20, 2019, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s positive and visionary policies with regards to economy were bringing revolutionary and sustainable change.

The minister had said that the international money lending body, International Monetary Fund (IMF) showing trust on the process and economic growth of the country was testament to the fact.

