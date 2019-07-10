World Population Day reminds us to tackle overpopulation: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that ‘World Population Day’ reminded us to keep the population ratio according to the available resources, ARY News reported

In his message on the eve of World population Day, CM Buzdar said that arranging additional resources for the increased population had become a problem everywhere.

According to a statement issued from his office, the chief minister said, “The population explosion will have to be controlled to protect the natural resources as the rising population has resulted in creating socio-economic problems.”

He said that it was the need of the hour to control the unbridled population so that qualitative life could be ensured for every citizen.

“We have to arrange educational, healthcare and employment opportunities for every citizen but there is a need to think about the growing population,” said the chief minister.

Read More: SC directs govt, civil society, religious scholars to tackle overpopulation

Earlier on January 15, terming the country’s booming population a “bomb,” the Supreme Court had directed the government, civil society and religious scholars to take measures to control rapid population growth.

An apex court bench headed by then Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had announced the verdict in a suo motu case pertaining to the unchecked population growth in the country.

“The growing population is putting a strain on the country’s resources,” the court had observed, stressing the need for a countrywide campaign to combat it.

