World praising Pakistan for releasing Indian pilot: NA speaker

SWABI: Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, said all the political parties were on the same page regarding release of Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

Speaking at a gathering here, he said the United Nations and other countries were now praising Pakistan for its gesture to release the detained wing commander of India.

“The government of Pakistan succeeded in its diplomacy”, said the NA speaker.

Read: Qatar emir lauds Pakistan’s gesture to release Indian pilot

Qaiser said Pakistan wanted peace and the war would never benefit either of the countries.

“The way India was responded for its aggression, it will remain same in the future,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani appreciated Pakistan’s gesture of releasing Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

During a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Emir of Qatar underscored the importance of immediate de-escalation in tensions between Pakistan and India.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian pilot returned to his homeland late on Friday evening after the prime minister announced to release him as a peace gesture aimed at de-escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi rejected the impression that captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was released due to any pressure or as a compulsion.

