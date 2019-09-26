World doesn’t realise we are heading for a big disaster: PM

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan desires to pull its people out of poverty and shift its focus on building a peaceful neighbourhood but the RSS-backed Modi government is following an agenda rooted in racial supremacy.

Talking to the editorial board of Wall Street Journal here, he said racism is often rooted in arrogance, which could result in people making huge blunders.

“That is what [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi has done in occupied Kashmir,” he added.

Prime Minister Khan said India’s repressive and illegal actions in occupied Kashmir would have repercussions not only for the region but for the entire Muslim world.

“The world doesn’t realise we are heading for a big disaster,” he stressed.

About Afghan peace talks, the prime minister said the world ought not to fear that a peace deal in Afghanistan would take them back to 2001.

“Peace is the most important goal. We should all pursue it,” he said.

Mr Khan called for resumption of Afghan peace talks between the United States and the Taliban.

Earlier, talking to the editorial board of US newspaper New York Times, Prime Minister Khan said there is a danger of bloodbath in the occupied region and the world must act to avert that.

