World to sight First Lunar Eclipse of 2021 Tomorrow

KARACHI: The first lunar eclipse of the Year 2021 will take place on Wednesday, May 26 (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

The lunar eclipse being named as Super Flower Blood Moon will not be visible in Pakistan due to daylight.

The eclipse of the moon will be started at 11:39am in day. The total lunar eclipse will start from 4:11pm, and it will end at 6:05pm.

During the full moon eclipse on Wednesday, due to the moon being closest to the earth, there will also be a super full moon or a Blood Moon. In the celestial spectacle, the moon will appear to be red for 14 minutes.

The lunar eclipse will be sighted at Australia, Hong Kong and Tokyo, while a partial eclipse will be witnessed at Chicago, Argentina and the Beijing, according to reports.

In Asia, the westernmost locations to see the eclipse are in India, Sri Lanka, western China and Mongolia, but only the penumbral phase will be visible.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth’s shadow. This can occur only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned, with Earth between the other two, which can only happen at the night of a full moon.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth’s umbra, the central and dark part of its shadow, covers all of the Moon’s surface.

Partial lunar eclipses occur when only part of the Moon’s surface is obscured by Earth’s umbra.

A penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the Moon travels through the faint penumbral portion of Earth’s shadow, the penumbra. This type of eclipse is often mistaken for a regular Full Moon.

