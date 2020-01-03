Web Analytics
How long will world remain silent over pogrom of Muslims in India, asks PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Expressing severe concerns over state-sponsored violence against the Muslim in India, Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked that how long the world will remain silent while the fascist Modi regime indulges in state terrorism, ARY News reported. 

Taking to the social networking website, twitter, PM Imran said that Indian police were attacking Muslims across the country as part of Modi government’s ethnic cleansing policy.

 

In a video clip shared by PM Imran Khan, Indian police can be seen brutally hitting a critically injured Muslim with batons in UP.

 

Last year on December 20, at least two people were killed after police had opened fire at a demonstration, an official had said, as fresh protests erupted across India against a contentious citizenship law that critics say is anti-Muslim.

The men — Abdul Jalil, 49, and Samshir Kudroli, 23 — had “died in police firing during the protests”, Qadir Shah, a spokesman for the deputy commissioner of the southern city of Mangalore, had told AFP, adding that a curfew had been imposed in the city with schools, restaurants and bars shut.

Another man had taken to the King George’s Medical University Trauma Centre in Lucknow in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh with a gunshot injury died soon after, a hospital source had told AFP.

 

