World Tourism Forum 2020 to be held in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: World Tourism Forum 2020 will be held in Pakistan and over 1,000 foreigners will be attending the five-day proceedings of the forum.

It was learned during a meeting of a delegation of World Tourism Forum with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday.

Talking to a delegation of World Tourism Forum, led by President of the forum’s Executive Board Bulut Bagci in Islamabad, PM Khan said there is great potential in different areas of tourism in the country, which is being exploited, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the government is making all-out efforts to promote tourism in the country. “Eight new tourism resorts will be developed in eight coastal areas in Balochistan, ” PM Khan revealed.

He said natural beauty, social values and environmental protection should be ensured for the promotion of tourism.

The premier lamented that the previous governments did not pay attention to the tourism sector.

