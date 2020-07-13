ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and PTDC Chairman, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, announced on Monday that World Tourism Forum 2021 will be held in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

He confirmed the development while talking in the ARY News program Bakhabar Savera.

The PM aide said that over 1,000 foreign visitors will attend the five-day event to be held in 2021 in Pakistan. “The World Tourism Forum will have three days for conference and two days for tourism”, he added.

The event had been scheduled for this year but was delayed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zulfi Bukhari further announced that over 32 new three stars and five stars hotels will be constructed in Pakistan in the next two years. He said that the government will renovate Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) buildings and motels across the country in order to promote tourism.

The overseas minister said that the government had closed down Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) operations in a bid to restructure it.

“We‘re making changes in PTDC as a step towards restructuring it in accordance with global best practices,” he added.

