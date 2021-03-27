World’s first virtual house sold for over Rs79mn

LONDON: The world’s first NFT (non-fungible token) “Digital House” sold for over Rs79mn as the global interest in virtual design continued.

Named Mars House, the virtual home designed by Krista Kim was sold on NFT marketplace SuperRare for 288 Ether, ($512,000), a cryptocurrency.

However, following the deal, a dispute broke out between the artist and visualiser over the ownership of the artwork with 3D-modeller Mateo Sanz Pedemonte claiming the project was “a fraud”.

As interest in virtual design continued, American interior designer Kelly Wearstler revealed a virtual garage in the desert that she imagines housing basketball player LeBron James’ electric Hummer.

Meanwhile, designer Marc Thorpe visualised a virtual house with vaulted concrete arches for a riverbank in Georgia.

This week saw the launch of Dom Publishers’ Sub-Saharan Africa Architectural Guide, which covers the history and significant buildings of 49 countries in Africa, dezeen reported

In London, the shortlist for this year’s Don’t Move, Improve! contest – an annual competition to find the best home renovations in the capital – was revealed.

The 22-project strong shortlist included a minimalist charred-wood extension, a garden studio wrapped in green terrazzo and an origami-inspired annexe.

