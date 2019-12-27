Qatar Airways has been crowned the best airline in the world for 2019, according to the consumer-aviation website Skytrax. The airline moved up one spot from the 2018 list when it ranked second behind Singapore Airlines, which placed second on this year’s list.

The website ranked airlines based on over 21 million survey responses from airline passengers. No US-based airlines made the list of the world’s 20 best airlines.

1. Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways also won the awards for the world’s best business class and business-class seat this year.

2. Singapore Airlines Singapore Airlines won the awards for the world’s best cabin crew, the best airline in Asia, the world’s best first-class, and the world’s best first-class seat this year. 3. ANA All Nippon Airways ANA All Nippon Airways won the awards for the world’s best airport services, the world’s best business-class onboard catering, the best business class in Asia, and the best airline staff in Japan this year. 4. Cathay Pacific Airways Cathay Pacific has received high ratings for technology and safety in the past year. 5. Emirates Emirates won the award for the world’s best inflight entertainment this year. 6. EVA Air EVA Air won the awards for the world’s best airline-cabin cleanliness and the world’s best economy-class catering this year. 7. Hainan Airlines Hainan Airlines won the awards for best airlines in China, the best airline staff in China, and the world’s best business-class amenities this year. 8. Qantas Airways Qantas won the awards for best airline, best first-class, and best business-class in the Australia/Pacific region this year. 9. Lufthansa Lufthansa won the awards for the best airline in Europe and the best first-class in Europe this year. 10. Thai Airways Thai Airways won the awards for the best airline staff in Asia and the world’s best airline spa facility this year.

Comments

comments