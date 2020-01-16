World’s top 100 hotel suites for year 2020

Elite traveler has unveiled a list of 100 most opulent, extravagant and decadent accommodations (suites) in the world.

The list of suites will take you on a journey of discovery from the hills of Bali to the shore of Lake Geneva. Exceptional amenities, stunning design and over-the-top attention to detail ensure these suites are a cut above the rest.

Following is the list of five most expensive and the biggest suites across the world.

Biggest suites in the world

Mulia Mansion, Mulia Villas – 32,520 sq ft

The Mulia Mansion, pictured, at Mulia Villas in Bali tops the list as the biggest suite at 32,520 square feet. The two-story property has six bedrooms, a private pool, and 24-hour butler service. Stays start from $19,800 (£15,000) per night

Mexico: Ty Warner Mansion, Las Ventanas, A Rosewood Resort – 28,000 sq ft

The 28,000-square-foot Ty Warner Mansion at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort, in Mexico is described as a ‘sprawling beachfront residence’, where a one-night stay starts from $35,000 (£30,000). It has a 328ft infinity pool that ‘wraps around the entirety of the property’

Bali-Three Bedroom Villa, Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve – 21,530 sq ft

The three-bedroom villa at Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in Bali, is 21,530 square feet. It is situated in the Balinese rainforest and a one-night stay costs $4,400 (£3,400)

Morocco-Grand Riad, Hotel Mansour, Marrakech – 19,375 sq ft

There are five-star hotels, and then there’s the Royal Mansour. It includes the warren of tunnels for staff to service the riads without disturbing guests. The suites are speared out at 19,375 sq ft with three floors, including a sensational roof terrace.

It has three lavish bedrooms, each with a walk-in dressing room, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a living room with a bar, lounge area, cinema room, gym, staff accommodation. It’s per night accommodation starts from $43,500.

Switzerland-Royal Penthouse Suite, Hotel President Wilson – 18,000 sq ft

The world’s finest suites: the Royal Penthouse Suite, spanning all 18,000 sq ft of the eighth floor with 12 bedrooms (two masters); top-notch safety features like a private elevator and bulletproof windows; a large terrace with views of the lake and the Alps; and plenty of room for entertaining. Its per night stay could at least cost around $81,000.

Most expensive suites worldwide

Empathy Suite, Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas – $200,000 (two nights)

Inside the two-bedroom Empathy Suite at the Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, where a minimum two-night stay costs $200,000 (£154,000). It is the most expensive suite on the list with Elite Traveler describing it as ‘an adult’s playground’

Switzerland-Royal Penthouse Suite, Hotel President Wilson, Geneva – $81,000

Stays at the Royal Penthouse Suite in Hotel President Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland, are $81,000 (£62,000) per night. It spans 18,000 square feet and boasts 12 bedrooms.

The Mark Penthouse, The Mark, New York – $75,000

The Mark Penthouse at The Mark in New York, pictured, is described as ‘whimsical in design but rooted in French elegance’. Stays cost $75,000 (£58,000) per night

The Imperial Residence, Intercontinental Geneva – $59,000

A sleek hotel just walking distance from the United Nations, InterContinental Geneva is popular with diplomats, heads of state and visiting royalty. But it’s not just for those on a diplomatic mission.

On the top floor, combining the Royal and Presidential Residences creates the incredible Imperial Residence, which has been home to countless delegations. Views of the lake and mountains shine through floor-to-ceiling windows.

The Muraka Suite, Conrad Maldives – $50,000

It can be a challenge to create a splash in a place as ultra-luxurious as the Maldives, but Conrad certainly achieved that with the unveiling of its newest suite.

this one is underwater — the first of its kind in the world. The two-level accommodation has a master bedroom that is 16 ft underwater, so you can watch the delightful marine life swim by from the comfort of your bed. On the upper level, there are two bedrooms, an infinity pool, and large deck. A stay here comes with the services of an on-call personal trainer, spa therapist, butler, and private chef.

