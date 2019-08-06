A large number of Kashmiri community members, in London, held a protest demonstration against the scrapping of Article 370 and to urge the world community to take notice of blatant violations of UN resolutions on Kashmir by India.

The demonstrators carrying banners and placards reading, “India implement UN resolutions” and “Vacate Kashmir”, staged the protest outside Indian High Commission in London, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, a US-based Muslim advocacy group has announced to hold a protest in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington on Tuesday (today) against the revoking of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The group, Sound Vision of North America’s pioneering Muslim media organisation, in a statement said demonstrations would also be held outside Indian consulates in New York and Chicago.

The group urged its supporters to use this large gathering as an opportunity to raise awareness of the developments in Jammu and Kashmir. It also urged its supporters to reach out to their state senators to raise the issue of Kashmir.

The Indian government on Monday scrapped the article which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the territory be bifurcated into two Union territories–Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

