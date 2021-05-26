Wrestler slams child to the ground in horrifying video. Watch

A professional wrestler flung a five-year-old boy to the ground after the child tried to choke him.

The shocking incident occurred in the Mexico City borough of Venustiano Carranza last Friday.

Video of the incident shows 21-year-old wrestler Einar Cruz, who performs as ‘Einar El Vikingo’ (Einar The Viking), lying on the ground as the child, identified as Mateo, walked over to him during an outdoor wrestling card.

The child reached for the wrestler’s neck and El Vikingo stood up and attacked him.

Watch the video here:

The boy told the local media that he wanted to choke the wrestler because he was on the villain team.

El Vikingo was arrested moments later. However, he was released on Sunday after the boy’s mother appeared before the Mexico City prosecutor’s office and pardoned him.

“It is not a crime that deserves deprivation of liberty, injuries that take 15 days to heal are not punishable,” Mexico City Attorney General Ernestina Godoy said in a press conference Monday.

“But here we are working to get him punished because he is a child, but we had to release him at that time.”

The Mexico City Wrestling Commission has suspended El Vikingo indefinitely. In a show of support, several wrestlers have visited Mateo’s home since the incident.

