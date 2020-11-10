Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get a free month of Disney Plus

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now counts Disney Plus among its subscriber perks – but only as a 30-day free trial, this week. The free service can be availed from Perks Gallery on an Xbox console or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile apps.

Disney Plus stopped offering free trials earlier this year, and Microsoft’s move to bundle Disney Plus comes just as Epic Games is also running its own promotion. Fortnite players who make real money purchases of in-game items like V-Bucks (and are new Disney Plus subscribers) can get up to two months of the streaming service for free.

This latest Xbox Game Pass perk is available to all Ultimate subscribers from November 9 in countries where Disney Plus is available. It arrives just in time for the second season of The Mandalorian, which debuted a couple of weeks ago.

Xbox Game Pass members will need to redeem the offer by March 2nd, 2021. Once the free month has expired, Disney Plus will be priced at $6.99 per month, or $12.99 for a bundle that also includes Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Microsoft also offers free trials of Spotify Premium, Discord Nitro, Funimation, and Postmates Unlimited as part of Xbox Game Pass.

