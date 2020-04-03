Yasir Hussain is impressed by Iqra Aziz’s tailoring prowess

Actress Iqra Aziz has impressed her husband Yasir Hussain with her tailoring prowess.

The Baaji actor recently took to social media to share that she is sewing a new kurta for him in quarantine.

Later, he shared a photo of him wearing a black kurta on Instagram and was all praise for his wife.

He said that the starlet stitched the kurta in two days and this was her first time stitching clothes.

“Love you babe,” he added.

The couple are currently starring in ARY Digital’s Jhooti.

