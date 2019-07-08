Actor Yasir Hussain took everyone by surprise when he proposed to rumoured girlfriend Iqra Aziz at an awards show on Sunday in a rather dramatic move.

He got down on one knee and popped the question. And, Aziz said yes. The lovebirds, who always kept mum about their relationship, have finally sealed the deal.

The Lahore Se Aagey actor got the actress all emotional who didn’t see it coming as the attendees cheered for the couple. He can be seen in a viral video saying: “Would you marry me?” followed by “say yes, otherwise it would be very insulting.”

Aziz thanked Hussain and called him the ‘love of her life’ during her acceptance speech earlier in the night.

The duo walked the red carpet together in matching monochrome outfits. Here’s wishing the couple love and happiness!

