Dr. Yasmeen directs hospitals to improve preparedness level to fight dengue

LAHORE: Fearing dengue outbreak amid monsoon rains, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Thursday directed public hospitals to improve preparedness level to fight dengue, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Punjab’s Directorate General Public Relations, Yasmeen Rashid directed all the chief executive officers of the government hospitals to take anti-dengue measures on emergency basis.

Talking to journalists, the minister claimed that hepatitis patients at the all the public hospitals were being provided free of cost medicines across the province.

She further said that the facility of free screening test for the disease was also available at all the government hospitals. The minister said that the provincial government was striving had to provide the best health facilities at the public hospitals.

Earlier on July 7, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Rashid Mehmood Khan had asked the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

The healthcare professional had said though only two dengue cases have been detected in the year 2019 there was a need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of dengue larvae during the season.

He had urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever.

