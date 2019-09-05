Effective steps being taken to control dengue: Punjab health minister

LAHORE: Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid said on Thursday that effective measures were being made to control dengue across the Punjab, ARY News reported.

Yasmin Rashid, in her statement, said that the medical staff members are present at government hospitals in Rawalpindi for 24 hours.

The provincial health minister directed concerned chief executive officers (CEOs) to forward reports regarding the steps being implemented against dengue outbreak.

She urged for results from the practical steps taken by the health-related authorities present in the field at any cost. She also asked for running a public awareness campaign for the prevention from dengue fever.

Rashid said that the government is paying attention to the surveillance of outdoor and indoor of the hospitals.

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a thorough report from the health secretary while showing concern over the increasing number of dengue cases.

he said the plan devised for control of dengue should be implemented effectively. “Special heed should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance.”

The chief minister directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to mobilize field teams for this purpose.

He said immediate measures should be taken for early disposal of accumulated rain water.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid had on Aug 26 declared an emergency at Rawalpindi hospitals to combat rising cases of dengue fever.

