Yasmin Rashid says Punjab took concrete steps to defeat COVID-19

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that the government took concrete steps to defeat the Covid-19.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore, she said that the World Health Organization (WHO) is appreciating Pakistan’s steps taken to control the pandemic.

She said that we increased medical facilities in the Health sector therefore infection rate in Punjab is low as compared to other provinces.

Yasmin Rashid said that the health department is constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation after reopening of all educational institutions in the province.

The minister said that the government has established nineteen BSL-3 labs across the province for testing of coronavirus patients while 32000 recruitments have also been made in the Health Department in a transparent way.

It was reported on September 29 that as many as 145 students had been tested positive for the coronavirus at public and private schools in Punjab, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department had said 70,750 students were tested for Covid-19 at educational institutions after they reopened on September 15, out of whom 145 turned out to be positive.

