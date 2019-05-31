RAWALPINDI: Addressing a gathering on the occasion of ‘Insaf Card’ distribution ceremony today, Yasmin Rashid announced the project as a cyclical where new cards will be issued every year, 2 lac 57 thousand are being distributed in the first year, ARY News reported.

Provincial Minister of Punjab for primary and secondary healthcare, and specialised healthcare and medical education Yasmin Rashid elaborated that the selection for eligible people would be determined by conducting survey’s.

The card holders will be eligible for healthcare facilities starting from medicines up till operations and surgeries.

“If a person with the ‘Sehat Insaf Card’ reaches the hospice spending money from their own pocket then the hospitals have been directed to pay the card holder a reimbursement or pay whatever the cost of his conveyance may be up till Rs.1000,” Rashid revealed.

The card holders will also have the facilities of C.T-scan and dialysis.

“7.2 million families from Punjab will be issued the card in the first year,” Rashid added.

In closing, Rashid also announced special issuance of the ‘Sehat Insaf card’ to the handicapped.

Comments

comments