Yasmin Rashid warns against hike in dengue fever cases

LAHORE: Punjab’s Health Minister Yasmin Rashid has warned against hike in dengue fever cases due to more rainfall in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Provincial health minister said that surveillance testing of suspected cases of dengue virus has been stepped up adding that medicines have been made available for dengue patients at all government hospitals.

The minister directed all commissioners and DCs to supervise personally the anti-dengue campaigns. She urged for indicating hot spots of dengue to eliminate dengue larvae.

Rashid also appealed people to keep their homes, shops and offices clean.

“We have to fight dengue virus with a coordinated strategy like the coronavirus”, health minister said.

The health minister urged the administration to work hard to control dengue in the province adding that negligence will not be tolerated in surveillance of dengue virus.

She directed administration officials to keep constant vigilance to address the dengue fever virus.

It is to be mentioned here that dengue fever is fastest spreading mosquito-borne viral disease in the world today.

