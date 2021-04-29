We are a nation obsessed with marriage and procreation: Yasra Rizvi

Yasra Rizvi is pregnant with her first child but the talented performer isn’t happy with it making news over the fact that she is all set to direct a major script.

A day after news of her pregnancy made headlines, Yasra shared actor Jenaan Hussain’s post in an Instagram story that has since been deleted, adding her own thoughts about the scenario.

“In our country, the newsworthy bit is that I’m pregnant. Not the fact that I am also directing probably the most important script that I have gotten to direct so far while due anytime now,” she wrote.

The Churails star went on to reiterate, “Indeed we are a nation totally obsessed with marriage and one’s ability to procreate.”

We can’t argue with that one!

The original post by Jenaan that Yasra shared on her story also echoed the same sentiment. “This post is actually about a woman inspiring other women to do and be whatever and whoever they wish to be at any point in their lives regardless of their age and domestic commitments,” it read.

“Its not about ‘oh look I am pregnant and that’s the only accomplishment you must celebrate me for’ but taking things in your stride, being this pregnant, and directing a high-pressure set is just the kinda thing only a woman can pull off.”

