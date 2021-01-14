This year to be game changer for ‘Made in Pakistan’ equipment: Fawad

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that this year is going to be a game changer for ‘Made in Pakistan’ medical equipment in the health sector.

Taking to Twitter, he said Pakistan that was previously unable to manufacture even its own syringe will join the countries that produce modern equipment. “At least two of the world’s biggest brands are willing to set up a factory in Pakistan,” he disclosed.

Speaking at the launching ceremony on “Sustainable Development Goals Wall” at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) a day earlier, Fawad Chaudhry said his ministry has changed the whole face of Pakistan.

He said local manufacturing of dialysis machines and X-ray machines will also start in the next four to six months in Pakistan which was importing health equipment worth 1.6 million dollars.

The world’s largest health company is ready to come to Pakistan, Fawad said, hopping that the health industry will achieve stability and flourish as a result of the present government’ prudent policies.

