You can no longer go to Oman for visits less than 8 days

MUSCAT: Now there is no longer the option for passengers traveling to Oman to stay in the Sultanate for less than at least an 8-day period according to an announcement made in their Civil Aviation Authority circular on Wednesday.

An online circular published today by the authority read that the travelers must complete their quarantine in Oman before they could leave, with reference being made to the circular issued on earlier last year.

It said that it is based on coordination with the health authorities that the CAA would like to confirm for all airlines operating in the Sultanate that there is no longer an option for passengers traveling to Oman to stay in the Sultanate for a period of fewer than 8 days.

According to the mentioned circular, the airlines must ensure no travel reservations are made “to depart Oman before the mandatory quarantine period ends”.

This is in connection with the second Covid wave and the sultanate has conditioned 7 days of quarantine while a negative result PCR test on the 8th day if the traveler should choose to depart from the country.

