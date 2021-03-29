You can’t recast Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther: Anthony Mackie

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie has sounded off on Marvel recasting the late Chadwick Boseman’s iconic role as Black Panther.

Talking to Jemele Hill on her Unbothered podcast, Mackie, who portrays the superhero Falcon in the Marvel universe, opened up about his long-term close friendship with Boseman who passed away in August 2020 after a prolonged battle with colon cancer.

“We met in 1998/1999 when he was at Howard. And I knew him (Chad) for a long time, and I’m proud to say, in his legacy, he left a generational turn of acceptance, of understanding,” shared the 42-year-old, adding that that was also the reason that a lot of people protesting for Black lives in 2020 were white.

When asked whether Boseman would’ve wanted his role as T’Challa in Black Panther to be recast, Mackie said, “No, you can’t recast him,” without hesitation.

“He did that role in a way it’ll never be done again,” he added. “I would hate for an actor to have to pick up the baton that he left behind because there’s no question he was a dynamic figure and an amazing actor.”

Mackie also cited the reaction to Black Panther as one of the reasons that nobody could “bring grace” to Boseman’s role.

Talking about guarding Boseman’s legacy, Mackie said his responsibility is to keep his legacy alive and going, calling him a “phenomenal human being” and a “beautiful brother.”

“He did everything the right way… even down to his passing, nobody knew he was sick. His private life was private, his circle was tight and people will never know the amount of philanthropic work, charity work he did, or the amount of support he gave people because he didn’t do it for press,” Mackie said.

He went on to add that that is something that he tries to emulate in his own life as the Falcon to carry Boseman’s legacy.

