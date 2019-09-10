Youm-e-Ashur being observed across Pakistan amid tight security

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Ashur is being observed across the country on Tuesday (today) with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

The mourning processions are being taken out in all the cities and towns of the country amid strict security arrangements made with heavy deployments of law enforcement agencies.

As part of the elaborate measures to deter any untoward incident, cellular and internet services were suspended in various cities in view of the security measures to void any untoward incident during the processions.

There will be a partial ban on mobile phone and internet services, especially along the routes of Moharram processions.

Interior Ministry has also put military troops on standby in the federal capital Islamabad in light of security arrangements during the month of Muharram.

According to the orders, 350 soldiers will be deployed in the federal capital for the assistance of Islamabad administration. The soldiers were given special powers under Article 245 of the Constitution.

KARACHI

In Karachi, the central procession will emerge from Nishtar Park to Hussainia Iranian – Kharadar today.

However, the procession’s route is changed due to development work at Numaish Chaurangi as it will commence from Nishtar Park to Shah-e-Khurasan Road, People’s Chaurangi, Corridor III and conclude at Hussainia Iranian.

Heavy deployments are made at the surrounding areas while different streets and roads were sealed by barriers, containers and water tankers to provide foolproof security to the participants.

RAWALPINDI

In Rawalpindi, the central procession of Ashura will emerge from Imambargah Col. Maqbool Hussain, which will culminate at Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through its designated route, Radio Pakistan reported.

Sabeels of water, milk and tea will also be set up along the route of the procession in remembrance of famine like situation faced by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Strict security measures are in place to ensure peace and security. Walk-through gates and CCTV cameras have been installed to check the entry and exit of people at various points.

The Metro bus service is closed today in view of security measures regarding Youm-e-Ashur.

PESHAWAR

In Peshawar, the main Alam and Zuljinah procession of Ashura will be taken out from Imambargah Agha Syed Ali shah Qissa Khawani Bazaar today.

Fourteen other processions will also be taken out from different Imambargahs which will join the main procession. The procession after passing through its traditional routes will terminate at its starting point in the evening.

Similar processions of Tazia, Alam and Zuljinah will also be taken out in Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Parachinar and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

Strict security measures have been taken to ensure peaceful atmosphere on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur.

GILGIT-BALTISTAN

To pay homage to Imam Hussain (R.A) and Martyrs of Karbala Youm-e-Ashur will also be observed in Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.

A total of 188 processions will be brought out across Gilgit-Baltistan out of them six processions will be carried out in Gilgit.

In Gilgit, the main procession will start from Central Imamia Mosque at mooring which passing through main bazar will culminate at same in evening.

Municipal Corporation has completed cleanliness campaign on procession routes besides sweeping route by special branch.

