Youm-e-Ashur being observed with due solemnity, reverence

KARACHI: Youm-e-Ashur, 10th of Muharram, is being observed with religious fervour and solemnity across Pakistan amid foolproof security to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The mourning processions are being taken out in all the cities and towns of the country.

Standard operating procedures (SOPs) have also been issued for the mourning processions after consultations with the religious scholars to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

SINDH

In Karachi, small and big Alam, Zuljinah and Taazia processions will be taken out from different parts of the city.

The main procession will be taken out from Nishter Park and which will culminate at Imam Bargh Hussania Irania Kharadar in the evening after passing through its traditional routes.

Heavy contingents of police have been deployed along the routes of processions and around Imam Bargahs to ensure the day passes off without any untoward incident.

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the main procession will begin from Qadam Gah Mola Ali Gari Khata area of Hyderabad and will end at Karbala Dadan Shah where a Sham-e-Ghareeban will be held.

PUNJAB

In Lahore, main Shabeeh e Zuljinah procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram was taken out from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate of Old Walled City near midnight last night.

Strict security measures were in place to ensure peace and security. Walk-through gates and CCTV cameras have also been installed to check the entry and exit of people at various points.

The Metro bus service remained closed on Sunday in view of security measures regarding Youm-e-Ashur.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA

In Peshawar, the main Alam and Zuljinnah procession of 10th Muharram was taken out from Imambargah Alamdar-e Karbala Qissa Khawani Bazaar.

Several other processions were also been taken out from other Imambargahs which joined the main procession.

BALOCHISTAN

In Quetta, the main procession will emerge from Rehmat Ullah chowk Alamdar road. The procession after passing through its traditional routes will culminate at Alamdar road.

AZAD KASHMIR

In Azad Kashmir, small and big Alam, Zuljinah and Taazia processions will be taken out in all 10 districts.

Every year, this day is observed on 10th of Muharram to commemorate the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions at Karbala to uphold the truth.

