ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their messages on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur paid a rich tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and his companions, saying their sacrifice is a guiding principle for the Muslims.

President Alvi said the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was in fact the victory of truth and a symbol of steadfastness against oppression and a glorious example of sacrifice. The sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain gave Muslims a lesson that one should not evade even sacrificing his life while fighting against the evil forces, he underlined.

He called on the countrymen to make a pledge to take every step for the victory of truth, promotion of justice, adherence to Islamic values, and for national progress and prosperity.

Prime Minister Khan said the historic battle of Karbala fought between truth and falsehood has made it clear that the real success and steadfastness is the passion to sacrifice everything for revival and promotion of Islamic values.

He said the passion shown by Hazrat Imam Hussain helped enliven the Muslim tradition of faithfulness and truthfulness besides being a source of keeping alive the eternal message of Islam and passion to sacrifice.

Paying tribute to the sacrifice of Kashmiri people, he said they have kept the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) alive and just like Karbala, they also made Kashmir an example of the battle between truth and falsehood.

The prime minister also appealed the countrymen to adhere to the SOPs of Covid-19 during Muharram rituals.

