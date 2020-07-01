RAWALPINDI: A young boy was martyred when Indian forces shelled Lipa Sector along the restive Line of Control (LoC) targeting civilian population, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media affairs wing in a tweet said: “Indian troops [resorted to] unprovoked CFV [ceasefire violation] targeting civil population using Artillery, Mortars & heavy weapons in Lipa Sector along #LOC late last night.”

“A young boy resident of Talwari village martyred due to Indian indiscriminate firing,” it said, adding the Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing.

Indian troops unprovoked CFV targeting civil population using Artillery, Mortars & heavy weapons in Lipa Sector along #LOC late last night. A young boy resident of Talwari village martyred due to Indian indiscriminate firing. Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 1, 2020

Earlier, on June 25, Indian forces had breached the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Karela Sector, resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian. Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces, 28-year-old Madeeha Hafeez, a resident of Batla Mathrani village, sustained serious injuries, according to the Foreign Office.

It had summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 1487 ceasefire violations resulting in 13 shahadats and serious injuries to 106 innocent civilians,” a statement issued by the FO said.

Comments

comments